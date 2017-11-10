The best development path chosen in Armenia and Artsakh: Speaker Babloyan on constitutional reforms

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The constitutional changes in Armenia and Artsakh are necessary for the state’s more effective governance and increasing the level of democracy, Armenia’s Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan said at the 12th session of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between the Parliaments of Armenia and Artsakh, Armenpress reports.

“The development path has been adopted in Armenia and Artsakh as a result of the referendum which best corresponds to the domestic and foreign features of the countries. Of course, the processes following the reforms in Armenia and Artsakh have similarities and peculiarities. The existence of the two Armenian states is the wealth of our people. We must protect and develop it through joint efforts and actions”, Ara Babloyan said.

Speaker of the Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghoulyan said despite differences in public administration models after the constitutional changes in Armenia and Artsakh, there is a need for joint discussions in this field. “This platform is not only a chance to exchange legislative experience, but also a unique link for us to establish ties with the parliaments of different countries, voice Artsakh stance in international parliamentary platforms”, Ashot Ghoulyan said.