Artsakh’s existence and status within Azerbaijan in any option is impossible, says Speaker Babloyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The people of Artsakh continue to unconditionally be in charge of their destiny, by purposefully leading their chosen path, Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan said in his remarks during the 12th session of the inter-parliamentary committee of cooperation between the parliaments of Armenia and Artsakh.

“It has been numerously said that Armenia is the security guarantor of Artsakh, however the people of Artsakh are in charge of their destiny on their own. There can never be in any format a decision which will be unacceptable for the people of Artsakh or will threaten their security”, Babloyan said.

According to him, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict doesn’t have an alternative to peaceful settlement.

“The right of the people of Artsakh to freely decide its future must be recognized and respected and its security must be guaranteed. Artsakh’s existence and status within Azerbaijan in any option is impossible and unacceptable”, he said.

Babloyan said in order to achieve true progress in the talks, Azerbaijan must first of all refuse from the idea of even theoretically picturing Artsakh as its part.