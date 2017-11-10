Ucom launches new 10 GB internet bundle for its mobile subscribers

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. From now on all Ucom mobile subscribers shall have an opportunity to activate a new internet bundle of 10 GB at the rate of 5000 AMD only. The Prepay service customers will be able to activate it by dialing *205*5# command, while Postpay service ones will dial *200*5#, Ucom told Armenpress.

The validity period of the bundle shall be 30 days. The subscribers are free to keep control over the spent megabytes, check the remainder of the bundle and its validity period by dialing *205*20# in case they benefit from Prepay services and *200*20# for Postpay cases.

“This bundle is designed to satisfy the demands of all those subscribers, who cannot imagine their lives without smartphones. The internet bundle of this volume will interest all those, who prefer to answer their business e-mails instantly and from anywhere, or mainly choose the version of online communication with their close ones,” said Hayk Yesayan, the Director General at Ucom.

Let us remind, that it is possible to activate several bundles at the same time. The internet bundles can be used in case the subscriber’s phone number is in active period and the subscriber himself/herself is not in roaming.