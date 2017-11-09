Two state-owned newspapers merged into ARMENPRESS

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Two newspapers – Republic of Armenia and Republic, both being state-owned closed joint stock companies, are being merged into ARMENPRESS CJSC under the government’s decision.

According to the decision which was passed during today’s Cabinet meeting, the necessity of the reorganization is due to the fact that the functions of the three CJSCs are mostly the same.

“The reorganization will enable to centralize the resources of the three organizations in order to organize the work more efficiently. In addition, the merging will enable to save budget resources, will lead to optimization of repeated functions and cuts, as well as more efficient organization of the sector”, the bill says.

Authorized representatives of the founder of ARMENPRESS CJSC are – director of the Public Relations and Information Center SNCO 50%, Press Secretary of the Armenian Prime Minister 25%, head of the Information and PR department of the governmental staff – 25%.