President of Armenia receives participants of Second Pan-Armenian Scientific Conference

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan receives on November 8 the participants of the Second Pan-Armenian Scientific Conference held in Yerevan from November 5 to 8. Prominent Armenian scientists from the USA, Russia, France, Ireland, Denmark and some other countries were present.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President saluted the gathering of the scientists in the motherland and highlighted holding the Pan-Armenian Scientific Conference in Yerevan that has already become a tradition. “It’s of key importance that in the sidelines of this event the youth has an opportunity to interact with individuals who have recorded great achievements in the sphere of science and technologies, but I think that this conference is also important from another perspective – it’s an opportunity not only for the youth to interact with people who have innovative ideas in science or have succeeded in separate spheres, but is also a very good opportunity to see how successful people can be useful for our country. We have no other path but to build a state with knowledge-based economy”, President Sargsyan emphasized, presenting the state policy of encouraging people who have made some achievements in education or science or have aspirations.

The scientists present at the conference shared their impressions of the Pan-Armenian Scientific Conference, told about their achievements since the first conference, as well as about the discussions during these days with young Armenian scientists aimed at combining the scientific potential of the Diaspora and Armenia. They also spoke about their opportunities to contribute to the development of Armenia.

The Armenian scientists and the President of Armenia exchanged ideas over future cooperation for the development of education and science in Armenia.

During the meeting President Sargsyan answered the questions of the scientists.