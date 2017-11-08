Turkey installs cameras on border with Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Turkish authorities have installed cameras on the border with Armenia for security purposes, CNN Turk reports.

According to the statement released by the Kars governor’s office, the camera installation works have been completed since August 3. The project cost 2 million 880 thousand Turkish lira.

“The project aims at making the Kars part of the Turkey-Armenia border more secure and preventing different incidents”, the statement said.