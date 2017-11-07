Armenian Parliament Speaker holds meeting with PACE co-rapporteurs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan on November 7 received co-rapporteurs of the monitoring committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Giuseppe Galati and Alan Meale, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Ara Babloyan welcomed the PACE co-rapporteurs’ visit to the Parliament and talked about the ongoing processes launched in Armenia after the constitutional reforms.

Speaker Babloyan thanked the guests for the cooperation with Armenia and the activity contributing to strengthening democracy in the country.

He highlighted the role and importance of the Parliament in the context of ongoing changes in Armenia. According to him, the Parliament has always played an important role, but now its opportunities and powers are further expanding.

The PACE co-rapporteurs asked their questions to the Parliament Speaker.

The sides discussed issues relating to the recent political developments in Armenia, the electoral reforms, the implementation of the Constitution, independence of judiciary and anti-corruption fight.

Giuseppe Galati and Alan Meale expressed their readiness to deepen the cooperation with Armenia.