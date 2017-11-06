Artsakh’s President receives Russian Armenian businessmen  

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on November 6 Russian Armenian businessmen Samvel Sarkisyan, Ararat Tavdyan, Grigory Gasparyan and discussed with them issues related to realizing various programs in Artsakh.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, the Head of the State considered important the contribution of the Diaspora to making Artsakh prosperous rating high the role the Diaspora businessmen in the formation of a modern business culture in our republic.