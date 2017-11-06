France is a sincere friend of Armenian people – President Emmanuel Macron sends letter to Catholicos Aram I

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. France is a sincere friend of Armenia and the Armenian people living in different corners of the world, President Emmanuel Macron said in his letter addressed to His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia, the Catholicosate told Armenpress.

Coming to the topic of the Armenian Genocide, the French President said: “100 years after the Armenian Genocide the Middle East lives in an atmosphere of violence and dictatorship. I assure you that France remains committed to its stance, will continue emphasizing the imperative of truth and importance of maintaining the collective memory in all countries of the world, including Turkey”.

Macron said France is the sincere friend of Armenia and the Armenian people. “We are committed to finding a solution to the Karabakh conflict through negotiations for the benefit of all peoples of the region”, the letter says.

He reaffirmed the strong friendship between France and Lebanon, stating that Lebanon is an example of diversity and democracy where the Armenian community plays its important role.

President Macron assured that France with its allies will continue ensuring peace in the Middle East. Macron expressed readiness to fight also against extremism.