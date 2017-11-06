President of Artsakh holds consultation on ongoing activities in agriculture sphere

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. On November 6 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation on the ongoing activities in the agriculture and construction spheres, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

Special attention was paid to the issues relating to a range of programs planned in the republic's southern section discussed during the consultation convoked in the Hadrout region with the representatives of the regional administration and community heads on 4 November of the current year.

President Sahakyan highlighted the need for efficient realization of those programs giving corresponding instructions to the heads of appropriate bodies.

State minister Arayik Harutyunyan and other officials participated in the consultation.