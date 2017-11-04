Artsakh’s President pays working visit to Hadrout region

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited on November 4 the Hadrout region and convened there a working consultation with the representatives of the regional administration and community heads.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, issues related to socioeconomic condition of the region and implementation of a number of projects were on the discussion agenda. The Head of the State highlighted the maintenance of high level of work coordination and gave relevant instructions towards proper realization of the projects.