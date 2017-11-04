Armenian Premier, Uzbek President discuss development of economic relations

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the visit to Uzbekistan, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan met with the President of the country Shavkat Mirziyoyev. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, thanking for the warm reception, Karen Karapetyan emphasized the necessity of full utilization of the potential and the partnership opportunities existing between the two states.

The sides particularly stressed the importance of developing trade and economic relations. In this context the creation and effective works of the joint intergovernmental commission was highlighted. A reference was made to partnership in the spheres of agriculture, tourism and IT.