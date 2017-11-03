Armenian President meets with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan met with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on November 3 in New Delhi.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, expressing gratitude for the high-level reception of the Armenian delegation, President Serzh Sargsyan once again congratulated Ram Nath Kovind on being elected the President of India and wished him new achievements in his responsible mission of making India prosperous and welfare of the Indian people.

Serzh Sargsyan expressed conviction that the meeting with President Kovind will give new impetus to the strengthening of friendship between the Armenian and Indian peoples and the future development of interstate relations. President of Armenia assessed the World Food Forum and exhibition in India rather impressive, in the opening of which participated the Armenian official delegation led by Serzh Sargsyan.

President Sargsyan talked with satisfaction about his productive meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in the sidelines of his working visit, during which the sides discussed in detail the strengthening and deepening of Armenian-Indian friendly relations in inter-parliamentary and inter-governmental levels.

Referring to the centuries of Armenian-Indian friendship, Serzh Sargsyan noted that many historians have documented numerous interactions between the two peoples, and according to numerous sources Armenian and Indian merchants established firm ties back in the first millennium. President Sargsyan assessed it logical that starting from the 16th century Armenian communities were established in a number of major Indian cities, which had an active contribution to India’s public, political, economic and cultural life.

Pointing out the Armenian community in Kolkata, the Armenian President noted that in 17-19 centuries the community was very vigorous and had an active participation in not only India’s public-political life, but also in the life of all Armenians. In this context the President recalled the first Armenian printed periodical “Azdarar” published in 1794 in Madras.

President Serzh Sargsyan thanked the Indian President and the Indian people for the careful treatment towards the Armenian cultural heritage in India. Noting, that tomorrow he will visit one of India’s most famous sights in Agra city, the Taj Mahal, the President documented with satisfaction that also Armenian constructors participated in the construction of the marvelous monument-mausoleum.

Serzh Sargsyan expressed with satisfaction that during the 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations Armenia and India managed to transform the friendly relations with deep historical roots into warm and partnering interstate relations. President Sargsyan thanked his colleague for his congratulatory message addressed on that important jubilee year and hoped that regular high level visits will help to fully discover the great cooperation potential between the countries and to outline the directions of expanding bilateral relations.

The President of India congratulated his Armenian counterpart on the reforms underway in Armenia and the launch of a new state governance system, as well as the victory of the political party led by President Sargsyan in the parliamentary elections and wished success.

Apart from Armenian-Indian bilateral and multilateral partnership issues, regional issues and challenges were also touched upon at the meeting, including Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. President Ram Nath Kovind reaffirmed the position of his country to settle the conflict through peaceful means and dialogue and stressed that India supports the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.