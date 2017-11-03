Armenian PM participates in CIS Heads of Government Council session in Tashkent

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. As part of the visit to Uzbekistan, Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan participated today in the CIS heads of government council session. The sessions proceeded in both narrow and expanded formats.

During the narrow format meeting, the PM touched upon the Free Trade Zone agreement, mentioning that the agreement is considered to be the foundation which creates wide opportunities for advancing mutually beneficial commercial cooperation in the CIS.

Karapetyan stressed that Armenia is ready to continue building relations in this platform, and expressed certainty that the elimination of trade obstacles and the realization of the free trade agreement will positively impact economic growth.

Over two dozen documents were adopted at the session regarding deepening of economic and other relations.