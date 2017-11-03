Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November

Syrian army liberates Deir ez-Zor


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian army and their allies regained full control of the city of Deir ez-Zor, a Syrian military source told RIA Novosti.

On November 3 the Syrian troops destroyed the last stronghold of the Islamic State terrorist group in the city.

The Russian foreign ministry earlier said the anti-IS operation in Syria comes to its end.



