Syrian army liberates Deir ez-Zor
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian army and their allies regained full control of the city of Deir ez-Zor, a Syrian military source told RIA Novosti.
On November 3 the Syrian troops destroyed the last stronghold of the Islamic State terrorist group in the city.
The Russian foreign ministry earlier said the anti-IS operation in Syria comes to its end.
- 13:41 Tax privileges in Tavush province contribute to business development - Governor
- 13:26 Installing investigative mechanisms in Line of Contact is Azerbaijan’s int’l obligation – deputy FM
- 13:23 Syrian army liberates Deir ez-Zor
- 13:10 President Sargsyan attends plenary session of “World Food: India -2017” conference and opening of food industry exhibition
- 12:26 President Sargsyan knows best all nuances of NK conflict settlement – Diaspora minister
- 12:23 Deputy FM comments on appointment of Ruben Sadoyan as Armenia’s Ambassador to Georgia
- 12:16 Ombudsman requests Constitutional Court to abolish textbook fees in public schools
- 12:08 Armenia has no plan to open consulate in Javakheti in 2018
- 12:03 Next session of Council of CIS heads of government to be held in Tajikistan June 2018
- 11:25 Armenia to have chance to increase gas import volumes from Iran
- 10:57 Turkish judges file lawsuit against President Erdogan, PM Yildirimn
- 10:54 Armenia doesn’t see any obstacle for signing new agreement with EU in November
- 10:47 Peaceful settlement of NK conflict, int’l recognition of Armenian Genocide – deputy FM presents foreign policy priorities
- 10:44 Council session of CIS heads of government kicks off in Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- 10:40 Armenian deputy FM receives Council of Europe's Director General of DG Democracy
- 10:02 Trump says meeting with Russia’s Putin is “important”
- 09:55 ISIS claims responsibility for New York truck attack
- 09:43 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/84: Paruyr Sevak’s Collected Stories among weekly top ten
- 09:32 Armenia’s urban population is more from the rural one by 818 thousand people
- 09:15 Turkish PM to visit US
- 08:54 European Stocks - 02-11-17
- 08:52 US stocks - 02-11-17
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-11-17
- 08:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 02-11-17
- 08:48 Oil Prices up - 02-11-17
- 11.02-20:40 Spanish Court orders detention of Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont
- 11.02-20:25 Lavrov, OSCE Secretary General to discuss NK conflict
- 11.02-19:25 PACE Co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia
- 11.02-19:14 If Azerbaijan wants Armenia to join Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, it should recognize Artsakh’s independence – senior lawmaker
- 11.02-17:53 Erdoğan’s Turkey can never become EU member state – Özdemir
- 11.02-17:43 Armenian parliament speaker received Russian parliamentary delegation led by Nikolai Ryzhkov
- 11.02-17:41 Armenian parliament speaker receives Director General of DG Democracy of Council of Europe
- 11.02-17:34 Armenia offers entry to EEU, EU, USA and Iran markets for investors
- 11.02-17:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-11-17
- 11.02-17:21 Asian Stocks - 02-11-17
14:42, 10.30.2017
Viewed 3936 times Erdogan turns to cursing in NK conflict comments
12:08, 10.27.2017
Viewed 2518 times October 27, 1999 Parliament attack obviously undermined development of Armenia, says Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
18:58, 10.27.2017
Viewed 2488 times Armenian FM salutes visit of Mexican parliamentarians to Artsakh
14:57, 10.27.2017
Viewed 2371 times President Sargsyan participates in session of Council for Nuclear Energy Safety
19:10, 10.27.2017
Viewed 2329 times President Sargsyan receives members of Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group