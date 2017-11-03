Turkish judges file lawsuit against President Erdogan, PM Yildirimn

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A group of lawyers, headed by Omer Faruk Eminagaoghlu – founder of YARSAV –the Union of Judges and Prosecutors of Ankara, filed a lawsuit against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the country’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirimn, as well as the recently resigned mayors, local media said.

The lawsuit mentions that Erdogan, Yildirimn and the mayors have “violated constitutional order” and “hindered the realization of political rights”.

The YARSAV founder said the mayors didn’t resign voluntarily, but were rather forced and pressured by the AK party leaders.

The mayors who were forced to resign include mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, among others.

The Balikesir Mayor, who also resigned, withdrew from the AK party soon after leaving his position.