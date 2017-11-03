Trump says meeting with Russia’s Putin is “important”
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump said he may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vietnam on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), reports RIA Novosti.
“This is a very important tour. We may have a meeting with Putin…this is very important. They can help us on North Korea, Syria. We need to talk about Ukraine”, Trump told Fox News.
The APEC summit will be held from November 6 to 11. The summit will be attended by Russian and US Presidents.
