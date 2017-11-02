Armenia offers entry to EEU, EU, USA and Iran markets for investors

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. For all potential investors, Armenia presents itself not as a market of 3 million people, but a territory which proposes entry to several major markets, PM Karen Karapetyan told a press conference in response to a question from ARMENPRESS, as to what is his assessment on Armenia’s economic benefit from the nearly 3 year membership to the EEU.

“Today, during talks with all potential investors and our partners we say that when you come to Armenia, don’t come as into a market of 3 million, rather come to a territory, a country, where we will maximally provide a business environment, security, where, depending on your interests, you can enter the EEU, EU, USA, Iran”, Karapetyan said.

He reaffirmed that the FEZ with Iran will being functioning in the end of November, which in its turn will ensure a market of 82,5 million people.

“We are a member of five EEU countries, as a result of which we have the opportunity to enter a 180 million big market with a certain facilitated regime. And the main consumer of the production, services, which we have in our country, are mainly in those markets. In addition, we are the only post-Soviet country which has a GSP+ regime with the EU and GSP with the USA, while being a member of the EEU and CIS”, he said.