Azerbaijani military opens gunfire at Armenian state border, villages
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military has opened gunfire in the northeastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.
Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS the Azerbaijani military has also fired at villages.
“Those were insignificant gunshots, which didn’t result in any losses”, Hovhannisyan said.
