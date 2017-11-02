President Serzh Sargsyan to depart for India

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Serzh Sargsyan will depart to India on November 2, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

During the visit the Armenian President will have meetings with PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. President Sargsyan will participate in the World Food: India 2017 forum’s plenary session and the grand opening of the food industry exhibition.

The President will also meet with the Armenian community of India.