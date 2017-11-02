President Sargsyan meets with Russian Senator Nikolay Rizhkov’s delegation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting on November 2 with the delegation of Nikolay Rizhkov, co-chair of the inter-parliamentary committee of cooperation between the parliaments of Armenia and Russia. The delegation is in Armenia for the 30th session of the committee.

During the meeting the President mentioned that the current year marks the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, and the 20th anniversary of signing the Friendship, cooperation and mutual aid agreement. The president said the Armenian-Russian allied relations stand out with active dialogue in all sectors, wide coordination of foreign policy, active work in international and regional platforms, and close cooperation in the economic, military, defense and humanitarian sectors.

The President highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in development of the Armenian-Russian relations.

Rizhkov thanked the President for the reception and stressed the need to consistently continue the strengthening of relations on the legislative and executive levels.

The co-chair presented the activities of the committee.