Armenia intends to always have nuclear energy, says PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia intends to always have nuclear energy, PM Karen Karapetyan said during a press conference, commenting on a question on bulding a new nuclear plant.

The PM mentioned that the operational period of the current nuclear power plant’s energy block has been extended to 2027.

“We have great resources and potential, but today the situation is such that having money doesn’t yet having nuclear energy”, the PM said.

According to him, security issue is very important and Armenia intends to always have nuclear energy.