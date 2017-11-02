Karapetyan says ready to continue tenure as PM in 2018

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan says the rumors that allegedly he and President Serzh Sargsyan have an agreement on him becoming Vice-PM in 2018 are useless.

During a press conference today, the PM said that he has answered this question numerously, and “as of this moment, after April 9 the ruling party will jointly propose a candidate for PM with its coalition partner”.

“We didn’t have similar discussions, therefore walking about some kind of an agreement is useless”, the PM said.

Asked if he would like to continue serving as PM, Karapetyan said: “I have clearly stated that I am ready to. I continue to put my best in the work. I want to serve our country. I am sure that we can definitely have a good country, a reasonable and developing country”.

He stressed that the ruling HHK party’s future actions are clearly formulated. “We adopted a new constitution, we are shifting to a new status, where it is clearly formulated how it will happen”, he said.

Asked if he agrees with some HHK officials that Serzh Sargsyan is irreplaceable as the party’s president and the guarantor of Armenia’s security, the PM said: “Regarding Serzh Sargsyan’s rating as guarantor of security, as a leader with great experience I must say that I fully agree with these statements”.