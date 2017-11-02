Armenia to receive 70 million Euro assistance from EU in 2018

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will receive 70 million Euros in assistance from the European Union in 2018 in the form of grants and loans, first deputy finance minister Atom Janjughazyan said during parliamentary debated of the 2018 state budget draft.

“A part of this money, 11.5 million Euros is budgetary assistance, while 58,5 million Euros are loan and grant resources”, he said.