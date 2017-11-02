Armenia to receive 70 million Euro assistance from EU in 2018
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will receive 70 million Euros in assistance from the European Union in 2018 in the form of grants and loans, first deputy finance minister Atom Janjughazyan said during parliamentary debated of the 2018 state budget draft.
“A part of this money, 11.5 million Euros is budgetary assistance, while 58,5 million Euros are loan and grant resources”, he said.
- 12:11 New Armenia-EU framework agreement is comprehensive and ambitious – deputy FM
- 11:33 EU is among main political & trade partners of Armenia, says deputy FM
- 11:18 PM Karapetyan tasks Cabinet to find solution for maintaining water supply tariffs
- 10:32 Armenia to receive 70 million Euro assistance from EU in 2018
- 09:45 Lebanese entrepreneurs interested in Armenia’s business opportunities
- 09:32 European Stocks - 01-11-17
- 09:30 US stocks - 01-11-17
- 09:28 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-11-17
- 09:24 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 01-11-17
- 09:20 Oil Prices Down - 01-11-17
- 11.01-21:45 Next meeting of Russian, Iranian, Azerbaijani presidents to take place in 2018 in Russia
- 11.01-20:21 Entire generation of Azerbaijanis has grown up listening Anti-Armenian hateful rhetoric – Armenian FM gives speech at UNESCO
- 11.01-19:40 Margarita Simonyan surpasses Hilary Clinton in Forbes list of most influential women
- 11.01-17:23 Chess helps to be fair in life, accept victories and defeats – President Sargsyan
- 11.01-17:22 Armenian President sends condolence letter to US counterpart on NYC terror attack
- 11.01-17:19 Armenia’s urgent resolution on “lethal autonomous weapons” adopted at Euronest PA
- 11.01-17:00 Armenia, India to sign customs cooperation & mutual assistance agreement
- 11.01-16:53 Armenian Armed Forces are the first guarantors of country’s security – Serzh Sargsyan
- 11.01-16:39 President Sargsyan predicts great prospects for EEU
- 11.01-16:30 President Sargsyan visits European Regional Educational Academy in Yerevan
- 11.01-16:28 Armenia to continue development of high-quality wine and shoe production – President Sargsyan
- 11.01-16:15 Conflicts in EaP zone are different, NK conflict is not like any of them – Armen Ashotyan
- 11.01-16:05 President Sargsyan visits UN Office in Armenia
- 11.01-15:41 Major cyberattack also affects Armenian banks - experts
- 11.01-15:27 Budgetary allocations to government staff to increase by 4.4 billion AMD in 2018
- 11.01-15:20 President Sargsyan sends condolence letter on death of People’s Artist of Armenia Alexander Grigoryan
- 11.01-15:12 Armenia’s Prime Minister Karapetyan donates one-year salary to charity
- 11.01-15:01 Russia’s Putin arrives in Iran
- 11.01-14:32 Uzbekistan’s President promises US counterpart to assist in investigating New York terror attack
- 11.01-13:10 President of Artsakh holds consultation with participation of leadership of parliamentary standing committees
- 11.01-12:18 Meghri FEZ to create great opportunities for EEU countries – President Sargsyan
- 11.01-12:06 Discussions on closure of Metsamor NPP have nothing to do with reality, says Armenian President
- 11.01-11:57 Pro-Armenian Turkish figure Osman Kavala arrested
- 11.01-11:50 Carpet of exceptional value donated to Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute
- 11.01-11:48 Investors Club of Armenia to announce about 1 billion USD programs in November - President Sargsyan
14:42, 10.30.2017
Viewed 3463 times Erdogan turns to cursing in NK conflict comments
21:05, 10.26.2017
Viewed 3239 times NATO warns Turkey of consequences of acquiring S-400 systems from Russia
16:02, 10.26.2017
Viewed 2509 times Moscow welcomes willingness of Yerevan and Baku for boosting talks – Russian foreign ministry
12:08, 10.27.2017
Viewed 2363 times October 27, 1999 Parliament attack obviously undermined development of Armenia, says Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
14:57, 10.27.2017
Viewed 2236 times President Sargsyan participates in session of Council for Nuclear Energy Safety