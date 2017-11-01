Major cyberattack also affects Armenian banks - experts

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Kaspersky Lab, multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider, announced about a new targeted cyberattack against banks.

Information security expert Samvel Martirosyan told ARMENPRESS that the cyberattack also affected the Armenian banks. “Quite a major attack on the banking system took place the target of which were mainly the Russian banks, but it also affected the Armenian and Malaysian banks”, he said.

Samvel Martirosyan said there are still no reports on the damage caused. “Businesses in Armenia remain silent in case of such attacks, therefore we will hardly listen any statements by our banks on this”, he said, stating that the attack mostly affected the bank card processing. “The traces allow to suspect quite a famous cybercrime group which already for several years carries out such actions against banks. The cybercriminals managed to receive money from ATMs, on average they receive nearly half a million dollars per attack”, Martirosyan said.

The information security expert said such attacks are quite hard both in terms of implementation and detection. In most cases they are detected after the attack is over.