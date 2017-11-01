IT World Congress 2019 in Yerevan to focus on idea of decentralization

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is already preparing for the World Congress on Information Technologies (WCIT) which will be held in Yerevan in 2019.

The Congress is expected to be attended by 2000-2500 delegates from 80 countries.

Karen Vardanyan, executive director of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE), told ARMENPRESS that the action plan for the Congress is already developed, the budget is ready. He informed that the session of the governmental commission created for this purpose will be held in a week. The commission includes the ministry of transport, communication and IT, the ministry of economic development and investments, the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) and the UITE.

“We are going to present the action plan and the budget. Despite that the main organizational works will be carried out in 2019 since the Congress will be held in autumn, there are steps which we have already implemented and plan to implement also in 2018”, he said. Among the steps already implemented is the development of a brand, which, however, needs re-designing, as well as the operation of preliminary website which will also be replaced by an interactive platform with broader opportunities.

“If the current website is about the event, the next one will have business for the business platform, all people registered must see the others in order to make appointments for practical meetings, as well as to be able to contact with the organizers. In line with this, a mobile app will also be created”, Karen Vardanyan said.

Among the steps for 2018 is Armenia’s high-level participation in the WCIT in India. In particular, it would be desirable for the Armenian delegation to be led by the Prime Minister. “It is a common process when the PM of the next hosting country visits the Congress and invites IT leading figures his country”, Vardanyan said.

As for the budget, Karen Vardanyan said it almost doesn’t depend on the county, the main expenses in each country are within 3.5-4 million USD. Of course, there are countries which spend much more resources. It is expected to hold the event though public-private sector investments.

He said the preliminary team will start forming the lists of sponsor-partners and delegates in 2018. There is a preliminary agreement to hold the event in the Karen Demirchyan sports complex. The main slogan of the Yerevan Congress is ‘the power of decentralization’. “In other words we want to emphasize that no matter where you are in today’s world, if you make efforts in IT field or any other branch, you can become a center”, UITE executive director said.

He thinks that holding the world congress in Armenia will significantly affect the sector’s developments in the upcoming months. “About 2000 leaders in IT business, education and state programs will arrive in Armenia. This is a great opportunity for our specialists to establish new ties which will further boost IT development in Armenia. It will seriously impact the field for 6-7 years”, Karen Vardanyan said, adding that the Congress is a place for generating key ideas and development trends.

As for participation in the Congress, it involves a registration fee, but great discounts are expected to be made for students and youth groups.

The WCIT is being held since 1978. It is attended by high-ranking officials, supranational organizations in IT field, heads of universities and research centers, representatives of public structures.