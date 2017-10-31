Armenian Parliament Speaker meets with President of Tajikistan in Dushanbe

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan on October 30 met with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides discussed the current situation of bilateral cooperation and the development prospects, the inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as outlined the cooperation directions in different spheres.

The officials said with satisfaction that the Armenian-Tajik relations are based on firm friendship traditions, respect and mutual sympathy and expressed confidence that the Tajik President’s visit to Armenia this year in June gave new impetus to the bilateral ties. The sides expressed hope that the Armenian Parliament Speaker’s visit also will contribute to strengthening and deepening the inter-parliamentary ties for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples. In this context the officials highlighted the effective mutual partnership of friendship groups.

Speaker Babloyan said Armenia and Tajikistan have formed the necessary legal framework which covers all spheres of cooperation. According to him, there is a necessary potential for further development of mutually beneficial and multilayer cooperation.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the importance of intensifying the ties in economy, science, education, culture and humanitarian spheres.

The meeting also touched upon the settlement of conflicts, and in this context the President of Tajikistan attached importance to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict through peaceful negotiations.

After the meeting the Armenian Parliament Speaker delivered a statement for media. “The Armenian-Tajik relations are based on firm historical and friendly ties. Since the first day of restoration of its independence Armenia attaches a great importance to the development and expansion of cooperation with friendly Tajikistan and formation of effective ties between the two countries which will further deepen and strengthen.

The official visit of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Armenia this year in June gave new impetus to the bilateral relations. The implementation of agreements reached will contribute to further expanding the political dialogue, the mutually beneficial cooperation in trade-economic, scientific-technical, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres. We appreciate the Tajik authorities’ attitude towards the Armenian community which is an important link connecting our two countries and peoples.

I hope our official visit will contribute also to further intensifying the mutual partnership between the legislative authorities.

We attach specific importance to the development of cooperation between the legislative bodies and parliaments of Armenia and Tajikistan based on the provisions of agreement of friendship and cooperation between the two states.

All our efforts are aimed at establishing and maintaining peace and for the welfare of our peoples”, Speaker Babloyan said.

On the same day the Armenian delegation met with foreign minister of Tajikistan Sirojidin Aslov during which a number of issues relating to the bilateral cooperation were discussed.