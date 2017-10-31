Rules must be same for everyone, says finance minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The rules of gameplay must be equal for all businessmen, finance minister Vardan Aramyan said during parliamentary debates of the 2018 state budget draft.

“Especially business entities which have dominant positions in the market will be under our spotlight. If you pay attention, the main tax collection of 2017 was from major taxpayers, moreover in conditions when tax inspections were significantly reduced. This means that conduct has changed”, Aramyan said.

He added that regardless if the businesses are dominant or not, the rules must be the same for everyone, and everyone must pay their taxes.

The government is very careful in order to keep administration towards businesses within the legislation, because it very well realizes that causing negative expectations among businesses will affect economic growth. “We understand this very well. And in this context I must say that the objection platform institution is functioning very well. This platform is functioning under the PM, where the state revenue service is entitled to vote. The ministries of finance, justice and economic development and investments also vote here, as well as NGOs”, Aramyan said.

The finance minister says they cooperate with the state revenue service in order to improve legislations.

“The changes which we have initiated with the tax code will help to get rid of various misinterpretations and to create a normal life for our businesses, so that they invest”, he said.