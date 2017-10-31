1 trillion 307 billion AMD revenue to be ensured under 2018 state budget

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. It is expected to ensure 1 trillion 307 billion AMD revenue under the 2018 state budget draft of Armenia, first deputy finance minister Atom Janjughazyan said during the discussion of the 2018 state budget draft in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“Moreover, majority of the revenues, about 97%, will be ensured by domestic resources and only the 3% in the form of grants”, he said.

The first deputy minister also clarified that the grants are divided into two groups. The first group includes budget support grants, and the next one are grants for targeted programs.