Hostage taker in Armavir presents personal demands – Police

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Press service officer of the Police of Armenia Martun Simonyan has presented new details over the hostage taking case in a kindergarten in Armenia’s Armavir Province.

ARMENPRESS reports Martun Simonyan told the reporters at the scene that the Armavir’s Police Department received an alert at 16:25 that a man armed with a knife has entered the kindergarten. “The operative group of the regional department immediately left for the scene, where they found out that the man armed with a knife has locked in a room with a 3-year old child and presents personal demands”, he said, adding that other police divisions, including the General Department on Combating Organized Crime have arrived at the scene.

Martun Simonyan added that the law enforcement officers are conducting negotiations with the man on the release of the child. He noted that he cannot confirm the media publications that the armed man demands meeting with his wife who is an employee of the same kindergarten. “We will present the demands of the man later for the benefit of the investigation. For now I can only say that he has presented only personal demands”, the Police officer said.

First Deputy Police Chief of Armenia Hunan Poghosyan has also arrived at the scene.