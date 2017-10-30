Armenian Parliament Speaker’s delegation arrives in Tajikistan on official visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan has arrived in Tajikistan on an official visit, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation includes MPs Vahram Baghdasaryan, Sasun Mikayelyan and Romik Manukyan.

On October 30 the Armenian Parliament Speaker and delegation members had meetings with Shukurdzhon Zukhurov, speaker of the lower house of the parliament, and Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloev, speaker of the upper house.

During the meetings the sides stated that the Armenian-Tajik relations are effectively developing, there is a high level political dialogue. The sides also expressed readiness to develop the inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Ara Babloyan said this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of Armenian-Tajik diplomatic ties and the cooperation which is based on traditional friendship and mutual understanding strengthens at various directions. Speaker Babloyan attached importance to the mutual visits at state level aimed at further deepening the interstate ties and in this context highlighted the visit of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Armenia.

The meeting touched upon also the cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries. The officials stated that the parliamentary friendship groups can play an important role for the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue.

Speaker Babloyan attached importance to the productive cooperation of Armenian and Tajik delegations in the CIS IPA and CSTO PA.

He also emphasized the kind attitude of the Tajik authorities towards the Armenian community.

The officials also discussed the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. They noted that the conflict should be solved exclusively through peaceful negotiations within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

They also touched upon the development of cooperation in trade-economic field and the implementation of prospective programs.