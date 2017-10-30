Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October

Erdogan turns to cursing in NK conflict comments


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, once again made a statement about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. This time the Turkish President turned to a genre of curses as he exhausted his political vocabulary.

In an interview to Azerbaijani media, Erdogan particularly said: “We damn Armenia’s occupation policy”. He mentioned that “the NK conflict is a bleeding wound not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Turkey”. He didn’t miss the chance to once again express his support for Azerbaijan in the matter.



Related News

... last news on "Karabakh conflict"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration