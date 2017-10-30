Erdogan turns to cursing in NK conflict comments

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, once again made a statement about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. This time the Turkish President turned to a genre of curses as he exhausted his political vocabulary.

In an interview to Azerbaijani media, Erdogan particularly said: “We damn Armenia’s occupation policy”. He mentioned that “the NK conflict is a bleeding wound not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Turkey”. He didn’t miss the chance to once again express his support for Azerbaijan in the matter.