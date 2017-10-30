Armenian National Football Team is a strong opponent for us – Cypriot team Head coach

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Football Team will hold a friendly match with the Cyprus National Football Team in coming days.

Before the friendly match, Head coach of the Cyprus National Football Team Ran Ben Shimon gave an interview to ARMENPRESS speaking about the qualities of the Armenian team, the upcoming match and the Cypriot football team.

-What kind of an opponent is the Armenian team for you?

-Armenia is a strong opponent for us. We expect a very competitive match against a passionate team with quality players who play in good teams in Europe. As FIFA ranking shows, Cyprus and Armenia are almost in the same level and the I believe that the match will be a good test for both teams.

-Whom would you point out from the national team?

-I don’t like to speak about individuals. There are many quality players in the squad, but I believe that Armenia’s strong point is the whole’s team effort and not the performance of some individuals.

-Have you followed the Armenian team in the World Cup qualifiers and how would you comment on it?

-Yes, I have followed Armenia team in some matches in order to prepare for the match against Cyprus. It’s a team which has strong points and some less strong points. I will analyse these points to my players and I will prepare my team to face a very strong opponent. I think it will be a match that both teams will have the chance to win.

-In what condition and shape are the players of the Cypriot team and what will this friendly match give for your team?

-Because I am new at the National Team of Cyprus, every match is very important, in my effort to raise the level of the team in the point I want, for the next qualifying competition of the EURO 2020. I am trying all the time to improve my team and the match against Armenia will help me to collect more data that will be very useful in the future.

Interview by Varvara Hayrapetyan