Three members of Initiative group responsible for Istanbul Armenian patriarchal election resign

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Three members of the Initiative group engaged in organization of the election of Armenian patriarch of Istanbul have resigned, Agos reports.

Among these resignations is the head of the Initiative group. It’s worth mentioning that these resignations were followed by a meeting with Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin.

Bishop Sahak Mashalyan, president of the spiritual council of the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, Archbishop Aram Ateshyan, Bedros Sirinoglu, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Armenian hospital of St. Savior in Istanbul, as well as head of the Initiative group for the patriarchal election Sargis Kulegech paid an official visit to the Istanbul Governor’s Office on October 24 to meet with Governor Vasip Sahin.

Bagrat Estukyan, editor-in-chief of the Armenian language department of Agos newspaper, told ARMENPRESS that according to their information, the Governor said that he doesn’t recognize the fact of Archbishop Garegin Bekchian being elected as patriarchal locum tenens. Archbishop Aram Ateshyan and Bishop Sahak Mashalyan were suggested to start this process from the beginning.

Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan was not present at the meeting, he is in currently in Germany. But he issued a statement over the meeting in the Governor’s Office. Archbishop Bekchyan said he will return to Istanbul soon. He expressed hope that after the return he will personally meet with the Governor to express his opinions over the issue of the patriarchal election.