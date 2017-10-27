Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

LIVE: Parliament session kicks off, MPs to vote


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The last session of the four-day sitting of the Armenian Parliament has kicked off, reports Armenpress.

During the session issues discussed during the previous session will be put up to voting.

The bill on ‘Military service and status of serviceman’ will be put up to voting at the first reading.

The MPs will also vote for a number of bills on making changes and amendments in the laws on ‘Granting political asylum’, ‘Emergency situation’ and etc.



