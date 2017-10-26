NATO warns Turkey of consequences of acquiring S-400 systems from Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the NATO Military Committee General Peter Pavel has warned the Turkish authorities of the consequences of acquiring S-400 s anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia․ ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, according to the General, if that deal takes place, Ankara will not be able to integrate to the Union’s unified air defense system.

“Of course, the principle of sovereignty is in force also when acquiring military equipment , but states are sovereign both when making decisions and when they have to encounter the consequences of those decisions”, Peter Pavel said.