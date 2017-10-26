LA Judge OKs distribution of $500mln to charity from Kerkorian’s estate

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maria Stratton granted a petition by the executor overseeing the estate of the late Armenian-American billionaire Kirk Kerkorian to distribute $500 million of its remaining $1.6 billion in assets to charities, Asbarez reports.

The committee which distributes the donations was selected by the late billionaire and comprises executor Anthony Mandekic, former Kerkorian lawyer Patricia Glaser and UCLA physician Eric Esrailian. The three-member committee had previously distributed 200 million dollars to charity organizations from Kerkorian’s assets.

Kerkorian’s will specified that his estate be fully distributed within three years of his death. He was 98 when he died on June 15, 2015.