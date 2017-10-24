Defense Army Commander vows painful retaliation to Azerbaijan in case provocations continue

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. There are some tensions on Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line as a result of ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani side, ARMENPRESS reports Defense Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Levon Mnatsakanyan told the reporters.

“Our serviceman was targeted by Azerbaijani sniper on October 19. Our adequate response was not delayed. I think this tension is explained just by that war of snipers, though this has been the adversary’s style for a long time”, Levon Mnatsakanyan said, adding that in the recent period Azerbaijan twice fired SPIKE anti-tank guided missiles, none of which caused any damage.

In the words of the Commander of Artsakh’s Defense Army, this time Armenia did not succumb to the provocations, but if such acts are repeated in the future as well, the retaliation will be undoubtedly far more painful. “Yesterday we did not retaliate since we find there is no necessity for that yet. In the nearest days we will have meetings with the OSCE Minsk Group representative and we will discuss these issues with him”, Mnatsakanyan said.