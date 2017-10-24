Russian Premier pays tribute to memory of innocent victims of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev who is in Armenia on an official visit, accompanied by Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan and the Vice Prime Minister of Armenia Vache Gabreilyan visited the memorial complex of Tsitsernakaberd to lay a wreath at the monument to the victims of the Armenian Genocide and flowers to the Eternal Flame commemorating the Holy Martyrs, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Yerevan Municipality.