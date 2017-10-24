Armenian, Russian transportation ministers test new Yerevan-Gyumri train

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The ministers of transportation of Armenia and Russia – Vahan Martirosyan and Maxim Sokolov – tested the new train which was earlier supplied from Russia to operate the Yerevan-Gyumri route.

Vahan Martirosyan, minister of transportation, communication and information technologies of Armenia, told reporters that they are testing the train to understand what issues might emerge in the relief conditions and whether or not the train requires modernization.

“The Yerevan-Gyumri route has been chosen because the majority of passenger transportations are made to Gyumri today. In addition, the government has a program relating to the development of tourism in Gyumri. We had announced that it will being functioning in February, but we hope it will start sooner”, he said.

Russia’s minister of transportation Maxim Sokolov said the train is rather convenient and complies with all modern requirements.

“This summer the first Vice President of Russian Railways Alexander Misharin visited Armenia. On the sidelines of the visit, the modernization of the South Caucasian Railway fleet was discussed with the Armenian Prime Minister. Later the transportation and communication minister called me and requested to speech up the process. As you can see, the train is in Armenia. I’d like to express gratitude for the team work”, he said.