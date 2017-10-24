Armenian PM receives Chinese Ambassador and Sinohydro Corporation’s Vice President

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on October 24 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong and Xiong Lixin – Executive Vice President at Sinohydro Corporation, which is engaged in the construction program of North-South highway, press service of the government told Armenpress.

PM Karapetyan attached importance to the constant development and strengthening of Armenian-Chinese economic ties and said the Armenian government is interested in attracting the Chinese capital to the Armenian market. The PM expressed confidence that the two countries have great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation, taking into account Armenia’s opportunities for the business and the fact of entering the EAEU, European and Iranian markets.

In his turn the Chinese Ambassador said China also highlights strengthening the mutually beneficial ties with Armenia, adding that today there are wide opportunities to finance key programs of bilateral interest.

As for the process of construction works in Talin-Lanjik part of North-South highway, that are being carried out by Sinohydro, the Armenian PM emphasized the need to implement the works in a high quality and urged to take the necessary steps to solve all problems.

Other issues relating to Armenia’s possible involvement in the Silk Road project and Armenian-Chinese relations were discussed during the meeting.