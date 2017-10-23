Asian Stocks - 23-10-17
TOKYO, 23 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 23 October:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.11% to 21696.65 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.84% to 1745.25 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.06% to 3380.70 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.64% to 28305.88 points.
