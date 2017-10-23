Armenian Parliament Speaker awards Russian Federation Council’s member Rafail Zinurov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. On October 23 Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan awarded member of the Russian Federation Council, member of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the Armenian Parliament and the Russian Federal Assembly Rafail Zinurov with the Memorial Medal of the Parliament’s Speaker for active participation in the development of the inter-parliamentary cooperation and for conducting Armenian studies’ activities, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Congratulating Rafail Zinurov, Ara Babloyan noted: “You are not only the friend of Armenia, but also a great connoisseur of Armenian history and culture. Your book “Armenia: Road of Millennia” is the specific description of the history of our country in verse: from the ancient times to our days. We are thankful for your sincere love towards Armenian people”.

Rafail Zinurov thanked Speaker Babloyan in Armenian and presented the book authored by him.