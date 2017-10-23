Worker killed in Lori province mine incident
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. One worker has been killed following a collapse in the underground mine in Shamlukh district, which is operated by the Akhtala Mining and Processing Enterprise CJSC in Lori Province.
The ministry of emergency situations said a special mountainous rescue service team has been dispatched to the mine.
Rescuers cleared and secured the area.
