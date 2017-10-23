President Sargsyan receives Papal Legate for Mekhitarist Congregation Archbishop Levon Zekiyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on October 23 hosted Papal Legate for the Mekhitarist Congregation of Venice, Primate of the Armenian Catholic Diocese in Turkey Archbishop Levon Zekiyan who arrived in Yerevan on the sidelines of events dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the establishment of the Mekhitarist Congregation in the island of San Lazzaro, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The events are being held in Yerevan from October 20-24 on this occasion.

Welcoming the guest and the delegation members accompanying him, the Armenian President once again congratulated on the 300th anniversary of the establishment of the Mekhitarist Congregation highlighting its irreplaceable and significant role which made it as a spiritual, educational, literary and scientific-cultural center. The President noted that three centuries ago since the moment of starting its activity the institution founded by Mkhitar Sebastatsi had an exclusive significant contribution in the preservation of Armenian identity the vivid proofs of which are the numerous manuscripts and records of the Armenian cultural heritage being kept in the monastery complex of the Mekhitarist Congregation.

Serzh Sargsyan said during his visits to Italy and Austria he tries not to miss the chance to visit the Mekhitarist Congregations of Venice and Vienna.

He stated that the Congregation should continue its productive activity, adding that any difficulty, problem is possible to solve only through Armenia-Diaspora close cooperation for which both sides are ready.

The Armenian President highly appreciated Archbishop Levon Zekiyan’s activity aimed at making the spiritual, cultural heritage of the Armenian people recognizable to the world, preserving the Armenian identity and educating the generations.

Archbishop Levon Zekiyan thanked the President for warm and encouraging words, stating that always feeling the support of the Fatherland is very important. He warmly remembered the President’s visits to Congregation’s institutions and expressed hope there will be such chances in future as well. “The Congregation together with its members and friends, as well as under the auspices of you, Honorable President, and Your Holiness, must make efforts to properly celebrate the jubilee year of the 300th anniversary”, he said.

During the meeting the sides also discussed issues relating to the Armenian Catholic community of Turkey.



