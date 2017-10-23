Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 October

Air temperature to increase by 2-3 degrees October 25-26


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia from October 24 to 27, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

In the evening hours of October 28 basically in northern regions short rain with thunderstorm is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On October 25-26 the air temperature will increase by 2-3 degrees, on October 27 it will decrease as much.



