ARMENPRESS & IRNA sign cooperation agreement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS-IRNA. The national news agencies of Armenia and Iran have signed a cooperation agreement in the information field.

The agreement was signed by Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan and Managing Director of IRNA news agency Mohammad Khodadadi.

Mohammad Khodadadi said ARMENPRESS and IRNA will have a chance to exchange reliable information acting as a unique bridge of dialogue between the two countries. He said the two countries do not utilize the entire cooperation potential in economic, political and cultural spheres, and the mass media have their share of fault in this since they should provide the necessary information to the authorities and people and ensure a platform for decision-making. “We can work not only on the exchange of information and photos, but also on the planning of joint actions for exchange of information which in its turn can contribute to the development of economic ties between the two states”, IRNA Director said.

Aram Ananyan and Mohammad Khodadadi also reached an agreement on holding a joint exhibition, as well as discussed issues relating to the cooperation in the fields of technologies, artificial intelligence and social networks.

They highlighted the need of ARMENPRESS-IRNA cooperation in global media associations. IRNA Director said the agency is going to hold trainings for Armenian students by sending Iranian professors to Armenia.

Director of ARMENPRESS news agency also gave an interview to IRNA news agency talking about the cooperation prospects between the Armenian and Iranian national news agencies. “I think we are witnessing a historical transformation between the two news agencies. The national news agencies of Armenia and Iran have a firm cooperation plan, high-level cooperation agenda which covers all spheres of information, spheres which today exist and the ones which will be in the future. Cooperation supposes exchange of news, photos, videos, video conferences, issues related to information technologies, as well as implementation of joint programs”, Aram Ananyan said.

After the visit to IRNA, Aram Ananyan also visited the Center of Culture and Printing of Iran to meet with the editors of Irandil, Al-Wefaq, Iran Sport newspapers. During the visit ARMENPRESS Director will also visit the country’s third largest city Isfahan to get acquainted with the city’s historical monuments.