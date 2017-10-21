Azerbaijani forces made over 2300 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact during past week

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. During the period from October 15 to 21 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact by firing more than 2300 shots mainly from small arms at the Armenian positions, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces control the situation in the frontline and take necessary measures to organize the reliable protection of military posts.