President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to President of Tajikistan
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Tajikistan, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.
