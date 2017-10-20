Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 October

Russia bans screening of anti-Armenian film made by Azerbaijanis


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia has banned the screening of an anti-Armenian film made by Azerbaijanis in its territory. ARMENPRESS reports the Justice Ministry o Russia has included the film in the federal list extremist materials.

“The film with duration of 1 hour 5 minutes and 59 seconds that starts with the words “Azerbaijanis in Caucasus since the resettlement of Armenians” and ends with the words “Azerbaijan as victim of aggression” has been recognized material with extremist content”, says the press release of the Justice Ministry of Russia.

By the decision of Kirov Lenin district court of Russia the screening of the film has been banned in Russia.



